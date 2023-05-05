Uttarakhand: Badrinath highway reopened for traffic after rocks, debris cleared near Helang

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

JOSHIMATH: The Badrinath highway was reopened for traffic on Friday.

The road was blocked around 7 pm on Thursday after some rocks and debris rolled down on to the road during a road widening work near Helang, about 13 km from Joshimath.

The work relates to the widening of the all-weather road connecting the Chardham route.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana told The New Indian Express, the road was thrown open for traffic at 6 am on Friday.

Joshimath sub-divisional magistrate Kumkum Joshi said that since the size of the rock that rolled on the road in Helang was huge, it took time to cut it, due to which the opening of the route was delayed. During this time, the passengers were stopped at Joshimath and Rudraprayag.

"This is a normal process, after the rainy season, the rocks start cracking due to the heat of the sun, due to which landslides occur," he said.

Anand Sailani, head of Helang village said the road widening work has been going on for a long time. Though traffic resumed on Friday morning, there is still a possibility of intermittent stone falls, he cautioned.

