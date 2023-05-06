Army plans to digitise projects to strengthen its war-waging potential

Home Nation

The Indian Army is working on “digitalization and automation” of its information and data sharing, not only to keep them secure but also make them work fast too.

file photo shows the Indian army personnel carring out drills at Kibithu close to the Line of Actual Control. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Army is working on “digitalization and automation” of its information and data sharing, not only to keep them secure but also to make them work fast too. The initiatives pertaining to systems, processes and functions are going on which will make them efficient, outcome-oriented and reduce manpower.

Speaking to this paper a defence source said a number of secure automation projects are underway which are aimed at enhancing not only the operational efficiency but also our human resource management, logistics, inventory management, medical services, other administrative functions and functional efficiency.”

Soon a new Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS) under ‘Project Sanjay’ will be deployed for which extensive validation was carried out in plains, desert, and later in the mountainous last year. “Under BSS, the aim is to have surveillance centres for all field formations by December 2025. That will integrate thousands of sensors which will enable the provision of an integrated surveillance picture to commanders and staff at all levels, besides completing the sensor-shooter grid by integrating with the Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS),” said a defence source.

The system will also relay the data collected and collated across the frontiers on the adversaries received from various sensors, satellites, UAVs and patrols among others. In the array of projects, this will be just one. The Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Ghaziabad is the project’s system integrator; it has shown 95-96% success under validations in various terrain and conditions and has been found to meet the aspirations of the Army.

As part of trials, a few surveillance centres were set up under two corps of the Army. With the bulk production clearance granted, the full project will be implemented by 2025-end. Sources said the initial cost was estimated at around Rs 2,700 crore.

However, it has been revised to Rs 2,400 crore and is set to go down further with the project being reviewed. For improvement of the network for these projects, operationalisation of the secure project Network for Spectrum (NFS) has been carried out. Further, the Army is setting up captive data centres across the country and these will be fully operational this year.

Swifter, accurate and deadly

Automation projects: These are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, HR management, logistics and medical services

Project Sanjay: It’s a new Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS) that will be deployed soon for which extensive validation has been done

Integrated surveillance: Under BSS, the aim is to have surveillance centres for all field formations by December 2025. That will integrate thousands of sensors which will enable the provision of an integrated surveillance

