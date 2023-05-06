Home Nation

Bundles of currency notes found floating in Bihar drain

The local villagers claimed that early in the morning, they saw bags containing currency notes inside the drain.

Published: 06th May 2023 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| IANS)

By IANS

PATNA: What would you do if bundles of currency notes are dumped in bulk in a drain? A similar thing happened in Bihar's Rohtas district where a number of people fished out currency notes from a drain in Moradabad village on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where a number of people could be seen entering the drain and collecting currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 10.

The local villagers claimed that early in the morning, they saw bags containing currency notes inside the drain. Soon, a large number of people jumped in and started collecting the notes. They also claimed that the notes were genuine.

The district administration is probing if the currency notes are genuine and who dumped them in the drain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
currency notes drain Bihar
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp