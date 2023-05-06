Bundles of currency notes found floating in Bihar drain

By IANS

PATNA: What would you do if bundles of currency notes are dumped in bulk in a drain? A similar thing happened in Bihar's Rohtas district where a number of people fished out currency notes from a drain in Moradabad village on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where a number of people could be seen entering the drain and collecting currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 10.

The local villagers claimed that early in the morning, they saw bags containing currency notes inside the drain. Soon, a large number of people jumped in and started collecting the notes. They also claimed that the notes were genuine.

The district administration is probing if the currency notes are genuine and who dumped them in the drain.

