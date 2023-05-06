Home Nation

CBI searches Naresh Goyal’s house, other locations in Rs 538-cr fraud case

Former Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal and his associates were booked by the CBI on Friday for allegedly defrauding the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 538 crore.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal. (File photo| PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal and his associates were booked by the CBI on Friday for allegedly defrauding the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 538 crore. The agency also carried out searches at seven locations including official and residential premises in connection with Goyal and his associates.

The CBI had on Wednesday registered an FIR against Goyal, his wife, former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty along with other associates and some unknown public servants for commission of offences punishable under section of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the investigation of which has been entrusted to Bank Frauds and Securities branch (BSFB), New Delhi.

The case was registered on the basis of preliminary probe on a complaint file by the officials of Canara Bank in November last year. The company which is in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal is also facing several hurdles in the wake of the top officials resigning and the lenders not handing over the ownership over debts.

During 2011-18, Rs 14,552.44 crore was given as Loan to Jet Lite ( India) Ltd. (JLL) and in return Rs 13,529.62 crore was received from JLL. Sensing irregularities, the State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium mandated Ernst & Young LLC to conduct a forensic audit on the company for the period from 1 April 2011 to 19 June 2019 (“review period”) vide its engagement agreement dated October 19, 2019. 

The final audit report was submitted by EY on February 10.2021. The audit conducted in the accounts of Jet Airways revealed fraudulent features like diversion and siphoning of funds through various means including commission expenses to General Selling Agents (GSA) and personal expenses of company staff.

The company indulged in “siphoning funds through Jet Lite ( India) Ltd ( JLL) by way of making advances and investing and subsequently writing off the same by making provision”. The Company has diverted the funds for making transfers to the subsidiary ( JLL) in the form of loans and advances and investments extended to the company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naresh Goyal Jet Airways Anita Goyal
India Matters
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka may enter poll fray from Telangana
Centre takes charge of Manipur security by invoking Article 355
Haradanahalli, a small village in Hassan district, is where JDS supremo Deve Gowda started his political career | nagaraja gadekal
Karnataka Assembly elections: JDS may be losing  base in its bastion 
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp