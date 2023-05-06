Home Nation

Day after Patna HC stay, Lalu asks why BJP afraid of caste survey

The government contended that over 80% of survey work has already been done and the rest was in progress. It had proposed to spend `500 crore on entire exercise for the benefit of the poor. 

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Even as the Bihar government on Friday filed a review petition in the court of Chief Justice Patna High Court, KV Chandran against the interim order passed by a division bench on Thursday putting a stay on a caste-based survey in the state, RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that it would take place as it was the demand of a majority of the people. 

The state government has also requested the chief justice to hear the review petition on priority and dispose of it in the next 15 days as the court would be closed for summer vacation. Sources said the government is preparing to move SC to challenge the interim order of the HC. The government contended that over 80% of survey work has already been done and the rest was in progress. It had proposed to spend Rs 500 crore on the entire exercise for the benefit of the poor. 

RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad attacked the BJP saying that it was afraid of caste-based survey. “I think the saffron party is afraid of caste census. But it will take place as it is the demand of a majority of the people in the country,” he said, alleging that now people have understood BJP’s manoeuvring. 

