Home Nation

Elevation of 68 magistrates challenged in SC

Petitioner in the plea had sought for setting aside the selection list issued by the HC on April 10 and subsequent notification of the state government of  appointing them.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court will hear on May 8 a plea filed by two judicial officers of the senior civil judge cadre challenging the promotion of 68 judicial officers to district judges by way of the 65 per cent quota rule. The 68 also includes judicial magistrate Harish Hasmukhbhai Varma who convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of criminal defamation and sentenced him to two years of simple imprisonment.

The petitions, filed by Ravikumar Maheta, undersecretary in the legal department of the Gujarat government, and Sachin Prataprai Mehta, assistant director at the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, argued that although the post of a district judge as per the Recruitment Rules was to be filled in by keeping 65 per cent reservation on the basis of the principle of merit-cum-seniority and passing a suitability test.

But merit-cum-seniority principle was given a go-by and the appointments were made on the basis of the seniority-cum-merit. Ravikumar Maheta in the plea stated that he had secured 135.5 marks out of 200 and Sachin Prataprai Mehta had secured 148.5 out of 200, but the candidates having lower marks were appointed. 

Petitioner in the plea had sought for setting aside the selection list issued by the HC on April 10 and subsequent notification of the state government of appointing them. They had also sought for directing the HC to prepare a “fresh merit list” based on the principle of merit cum seniority. 

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar had issued a notice in the plea on April 13. On April 28, the bench slammed the Gujarat government for the “haste and hurry” in which it issued promotion order dated April 18. Disapproving the manner, the court in the order said,

“We do not appreciate the haste and hurry in which the State has approved and passed the promotion order when this Court was seized with the matter and a detailed order was passed while issuing the notice. It is to be noted that the selection was of the year 2022 and therefore there was no extraordinary urgency in passing the promotion order and that too when this Court was seized of the matter. We are prima facie of the opinion that it is nothing but overreaching the Court’s process.” 

The court sought a response from the Secretary, State Govt to explain the reasons for showing “extraordinary urgency” for granting promotion and issuing the notification.

‘UP varsity officials, accused of conversion, got Rs 34 cr in funds’

Amid multiple cases of mass religious conversions, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that over Rs 34 crore was received by top officials of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Science (SHUATS) at Prayagraj – who are facing charges of illegal conversion. 

The director and vice-chancellor of the institute are accused of religious conversion of marginalised sections of Hindu and Muslim society into Christianity by allurement and use of threats and coercion. 
The UP government affidavit also stated that the funds received by SHUATS were being transmitted to “Yeshu Darbar Trust” and being distributed in cash to pastors of churches involved in the offence. 
In March, the Allahabad HC had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the director and vice-chancellor of the institute.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Magistrate Appointment Judiciary
India Matters
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka may enter poll fray from Telangana
Centre takes charge of Manipur security by invoking Article 355
Haradanahalli, a small village in Hassan district, is where JDS supremo Deve Gowda started his political career | nagaraja gadekal
Karnataka Assembly elections: JDS may be losing  base in its bastion 
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp