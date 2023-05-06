Gangster Anil Dujana’s last rites held in GB Nagar village amid tight security

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The last rites of gangster Anil Dujana, who was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF), were held in Greater Noida on Friday amid heightened security. The 43-year-old was cremated in his Dujana village under Badalpur police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district around 1:30 pm. Dujana was gunned down by the STF in Meerut in an encounter on Thursday.

He had 65 cases registered against him at police stations in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar and Delhi, according to police. “The last rites (of Anil Dujana) were held at his native village this afternoon. One platoon of the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and around 75 police personnel were deployed in the area in view of the cremation, which was completed without any law and order issue,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh. Hundreds of people gathered for Dujana’s last rites. Dujana’s post-mortem was conducted in Meerut on Thursday and his elder brother Om Prakash Singh Nagar had told reporters that the last rites would be held in their village the next day.

Dujana had cut his teeth in crime in 2002 when he was allegedly involved in a murder in Ghaziabad. He emerged as one of the most-wanted gangsters in Uttar Pradesh over the next two decades, with over five dozen cases registered against him, including those of murder, kidnapping, extortion and land grabbing.

