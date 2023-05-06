Haryana minister refuses lie detector test in molestation case

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh has refused consent for a polygraph (lie detector) test in an alleged molestation case, which was registered against him last year on the complaint of a female junior coach.

The minister submitted a detailed reply to an application filed by the Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting Singh’s polygraph test before a local court here. Singh said that he has been subject to a comprehensive interrogation and answered all the mentioned queries several times and hence does not want to undergo the polygraph test.

In the application, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police submitted that the polygraph test of the minister was required to bring out true facts as his claims were contradicting the statements given by the victim.

Singh’s lawyer Deepak Sabharwal said, “The court has today dismissed the application of the police considering the arguments in the case. As my client has denied to give polygraph test, we have made three submissions that polygraph test has no evidential value, it only measures the stress and not the veracity of the answers.

