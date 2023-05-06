Home Nation

Haryana minister refuses lie detector test in molestation case

The minister submitted a detailed reply to an application filed by the Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting Singh’s polygraph test before a local court here.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

polygraph test

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh has refused consent for a polygraph (lie detector) test in an alleged molestation case, which was registered against him last year on the complaint of a female junior coach.

The minister submitted a detailed reply to an application filed by the Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting Singh’s polygraph test before a local court here. Singh said that he has been subject to a comprehensive interrogation and answered all the mentioned queries several times and hence does not want to undergo the polygraph test. 

In the application, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police submitted that the polygraph test of the minister was required to bring out true facts as his claims were contradicting the statements given by the victim.

Singh’s lawyer Deepak Sabharwal said, “The court has today dismissed the application of the police considering the arguments in the case. As my client has denied to give polygraph test, we have made three submissions that polygraph test has no evidential value, it only measures the stress and not the veracity of the answers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Singh Haryana Molestation Case Sexual Harassment
India Matters
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka may enter poll fray from Telangana
Centre takes charge of Manipur security by invoking Article 355
Haradanahalli, a small village in Hassan district, is where JDS supremo Deve Gowda started his political career | nagaraja gadekal
Karnataka Assembly elections: JDS may be losing  base in its bastion 
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp