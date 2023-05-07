Home Nation

Accused of stealing ticket money, woman bus crew dies by suicide in Silvassa 

The bus service staff struck work in protest over the incident on Sunday.

Suicide

By PTI

SILVASSA: A woman conductor of the smart city bus service allegedly died by suicide after being accused of stealing ticket money in Silvassa town of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said on Sunday.

Saraswati Bhoya (23) hanged herself in her house in Baradpada village on Saturday afternoon, an official from Silvassa police station said.

The deceased woman's father Sonat Bhoya said his daughter's job was put on hold pending a probe after she was accused of theft.

"Saraswati had claimed that she was innocent and took me to meet the bus manager to profess her innocence. However, instead of listening to her grievance, the manager humiliated her. Upset about the turn of events, she went home and died by suicide," Bhoya alleged.

The police are investigating the matter, and the woman was an employee of a private agency contracted to run the Smart City Bus Service, said Charmie Parekh, CEO of Silvassa Smart City.

The real reason for the suicide will be known only after the police probe, she said.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).
 

