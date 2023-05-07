Home Nation

Blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar, seven hurt

Sources said that the blast might have occurred in the chimney of a restaurant in the area but further investigations are underway to know the exact cause of the explosion. 

Published: 07th May 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  About seven people were injured in a blast that took place on a street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar late on Saturday night.     

The police are probing what triggered the blast, but have ruled out a terror angle. The incident took place around midnight near a parking lot in front of the Saragarhi Sarai, an inn for pilgrims, on Heritage Street. 
Several tourists were walking on the street when the blast took place.

The impact shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings. Witnesses said six girls travelling on an auto rickshaw and a person lying on a bench were injured by shattered glass shards. The incident sparked panic with people assuming it to be a terrorist attack. The police said the situation is under control and appealed to the people to maintain calm.

