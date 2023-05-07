Chhattisgarh: NEET aspirant dies by suicide a day before exam in Bhilai

By PTI

BHILAI: A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room a day before the examination in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the victim's rented accommodation in Pragati Nagar area under Newai police station limits on Saturday, an official said.

Prabhat Kumar Singh, a native of Bemetara district, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a local coaching institute since September last year, she said.

While no suicide note was recovered from Singh's room, prima facie, it seems that he may have taken the extreme step due to stress about the examination, the official said.

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) was scheduled on Sunday.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

