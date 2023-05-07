Direct flights launched between Yangon-Chennai

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

Amidst a lot of fanfare and ceremonies, a direct flight was launched between Yangon to Chennai.

An A320 aircraft operated by Myanmar Airways was used during the inaugural flight on Saturday.

The aircraft was welcomed on arrival in Chennai with a Water Salute, the ceremonial welcome by the Airport Authority of India. There were ceremonies performed at both Yangon Airport and Chennai Airport where passengers were given a warm welcome and the check-in counters were beautifully decorated. The aircraft and the passengers also received a warm welcome on arrival. A lamp lighting ceremony was conducted at the Chennai departure terminal where Prof. Ranganathan J Honorary Consul of Myanmar - Chennai lighted the lamp along with the senior dignitaries from the Airport Authority of India and Myanmar Airlines officials.

"This route will boost the leisure, MICE, VFR, Corporate, labour and medical travelers with comfortable connections to Yangon and beyond to another international and domestic network of MAI,’’ said Subash Goyal, the GSA of Myanmar Airlines.

With the non-stop flights, MAI makes Chennai closer to new exotic touristic destinations such as Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, Thandwe (Ngapali Beach) to name a few. Yangon is famous for Shwedagon Pagoda – Myanmar’s most sacred and famous Buddhist Pagoda along with other religious sites like Bago, Pindaya and nature trails in Inle Lake. Bagan offers more than 2,200 Buddhist temples, pagodas, and monasteries.

Initially, MAI will be operating on this route once a week every Saturday. Flight 8M 630 will depart Yangon at 0800 hours and arrive in Chennai at 1015 hours. Flight 8M 631 will depart Chennai at 1115 hours and arrive Yangon at 1515 hours. MAI is a full-service carrier and currently operates to 18 international destinations and 18 domestic destinations and has seamless interline arrangements with 34 carriers.

MAI already has direct flights to Delhi and Gaya.

