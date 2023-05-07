Home Nation

Direct flights launched between Yangon-Chennai

With the non-stop flights, MAI makes Chennai closer to new exotic touristic destinations such as Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, Thandwe (Ngapali Beach) to name a few.

Published: 07th May 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Myanmar Airways International

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

Amidst a lot of fanfare and ceremonies, a direct flight was launched between Yangon to Chennai.

An A320 aircraft operated by Myanmar Airways was used during the inaugural flight on Saturday.

The aircraft was welcomed on arrival in Chennai with a Water Salute, the ceremonial welcome by the Airport Authority of India. There were ceremonies performed at both Yangon Airport and Chennai Airport where passengers were given a warm welcome and the check-in counters were beautifully decorated. The aircraft and the passengers also received a warm welcome on arrival.  A lamp lighting ceremony was conducted at the Chennai departure terminal where Prof. Ranganathan J Honorary Consul of Myanmar - Chennai lighted the lamp along with the senior dignitaries from the Airport Authority of India and Myanmar Airlines officials.

"This route will boost the leisure, MICE, VFR, Corporate, labour and medical travelers with comfortable connections to Yangon and beyond to another international and domestic network of MAI,’’ said Subash Goyal, the GSA of Myanmar Airlines.

With the non-stop flights, MAI makes Chennai closer to new exotic touristic destinations such as Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, Thandwe (Ngapali Beach) to name a few. Yangon is famous for Shwedagon Pagoda – Myanmar’s most sacred and famous Buddhist Pagoda along with other religious sites like Bago, Pindaya and nature trails in Inle Lake. Bagan offers more than 2,200 Buddhist temples, pagodas, and monasteries.

Initially, MAI will be operating on this route once a week every Saturday. Flight 8M 630 will depart Yangon at 0800 hours and arrive in Chennai at 1015 hours. Flight 8M 631 will depart Chennai at 1115 hours and arrive Yangon at 1515 hours. MAI is a full-service carrier and currently operates to 18 international destinations and 18 domestic destinations and has seamless interline arrangements with 34 carriers.

MAI already has direct flights to Delhi and Gaya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yangon to Chennai Direct flight A320 aircraft Myanmar Airways
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp