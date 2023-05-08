After BJP rakes up Karnataka sovereignty issue, FIR against Sonia; EC asks INC chief to rectify 

By PTI

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: As the row over Karnataka's "sovereignty" remark escalated with the BJP on Monday moving the Election Commission seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and her party's derecognition, the poll panel asked the Congress to clarify and rectify the party's social media post attributed to Gandhi.

The EC sent a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the BJP complaint regarding a tweet that appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6.

In its complaint, the BJP has alleged, "Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous & pernicious consequences.

"The BJP also alleged in its complaint to the EC that the tweet is violative of the mandatory oath undertaken by the political parties under section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of registration."

"In view of the above, you are requested to clarify and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson, CPP," the EC letter read.

A former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi is currently the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson.

After Gandhi addressed a campaign rally in Hubballi in Karnataka on Saturday, the Congress tweeted from its official handle: "CPP Chairperson Smt.Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: 'The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue in his public meetings on Sunday to launch a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of openly advocating for "separating" Karnataka from India. Modi alleged that the disease of the "tukde-tukde gang" (anti-national elements) has reached the Congress' top level.

Several BJP leaders attacked the Congress over the "sovereignty" remark. Union minister Anurag Thakur said, "By referring to 'Karnataka's sovereignty', Sonia Gandhi Ji, you have revealed the Congress' deep conspiracy to disintegrate India."

However, Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala hit back and claimed that the "desperation of the prime minister and BJP is glaring as they seek to clutch at straws for want of a narrative in Karnataka".

On the last day of the campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak out on corruption charges against his party's government and added that excuses cannot be the refuge of the BJP in this election.

"We reject the fakery and falsehood being perpetuated by PM as he refuses to answer a single question on why BJP is denigrating the 'swabhimaan' of Karnataka," the Congress leader said when asked about the BJP's charge on "sovereignty" remark."

"...If raising the issues of Kannada pride being compromised is a crime, we consider it our 'dharma' to do so again and again," the Congress leader told PTI.

Amid the row, the Election Commission on Monday also asked the Karnataka BJP to provide "verifiable and traceable" facts by Tuesday evening regarding its newspaper advertisement aimed at the opposition party.

The Congress had approached the poll panel against the advertisement issued by the BJP's Karnataka unit.

The EC said if no proof is provided, the BJP should come up with reasons as to why action should not be initiated for violating the MCC and relevant legal provisions under the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Before the high-octane campaigning ended this evening, a BJP delegation headed by Union minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll panel in Delhi over the "sovereignty" remark attributed to Sonia Gandhi and the party also demanded an FIR against her.

Speaking to reporters, party leader Tarun Chugh, who was part of the delegation besides BJP MP Anil Baluni and leader Om Pathak, cited the Representation of the People Act and said the Congress party should be derecognised.

Citing the Congress tweets, the BJP in its memorandum to the poll watchdog alleged that such a comment is a well-considered "evil design" to provoke the staunch nationalists, peace-loving, progressive and globally recognised people of Karnataka.

The intent apparently is to disturb the equanimity, harmony and peace to garner votes and support some select communities or groups, whose sole purpose and intent is to disrupt the very being of the Indian state, it claimed.

The BJP also filed a complaint with the Election Commission in Bengaluru and requested it to issue a direction for the registration of an FIR against Gandhi over the use of the word "sovereignty".

Noting that a "sovereign" by definition is an independent nation, the complaint said, "When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. India is a sovereign country and the state of Karnataka is a proud part of it. Till today no one raised any question about the integrity of Kannadigas with the sovereignty of the nation."

The complaint added, "The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India. This statement is divisive in nature."

"It is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating a rift between people of different states. Karnataka is not different from India. This is a shocking statement leading to igniting divisive sentiments and creating disharmony in the society."

Describing the Congress' tweet quoting Gandhi as "shocking and unacceptable", Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Gandhi had violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making "such a statement".

Karandlaje, the convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, also requested the EC to issue directions to register an FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

"This is an insult to freedom fighters from Karnataka, who fought for India's independence. It is an insult to crores of patriotic Kannadigas, who swear by India and cherish their Indianness," said the Union Minister of State for Agriculture.

The statement would lead to division on the basis of language and statehood, the complaint alleged.

Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

