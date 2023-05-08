Home Nation

Air India urination case: SC issues notices to Centre, DGCA on elderly woman's plea seeking SOP

The traumatised 72-year-old woman in her plea had asked for guidelines on alcohol policy on international flights of Indian carriers to protect passengers and airline staff amidst other rules.

Published: 08th May 2023 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A file photo of the Supreme Court of India, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the plea of a 72-year-old woman, on whom a male co-passenger urinated on board an Air India flight in November last year, seeking a direction to the Centre, Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines to frame an SOP to deal with such incidents.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the plea of the woman and issued notices to the Centre, DGCA and all airlines, including Air India.

The top court also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the case, in formulating the standard operating procedure (SOP) and fixed the plea for hearing after the summer vacation in July.

The 72-year-old woman, Hema Rajaraman, had filed a PIL in March saying she was constrained to approach the top court because Air India and the DGCA failed to treat her with care and responsibility after the incident.

The traumatised elderly woman had sought direction for the aviation regulator to include in the CAR (civil aviation requirements) an explicit zero-tolerance policy concerning "unruly/disruptive behaviour", which would mandate reporting to it and to law enforcement, failing which action would be taken against the airlines in all cases.

On January 31, a Delhi court had granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on the woman co-passenger on the Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The trial court had granted the relief to Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed various conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with evidence, influence any witnesses or contact them in any manner.

Mishra was also asked not to leave the country without the court's prior permission and to join the investigation and trial as and when called by the investigating officer or the court concerned.

Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody by a court here on January 7.

He allegedly urinated on the woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Air India urination case Shankar Mishra SOP airlines mid air incidents DGCA
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp