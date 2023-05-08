Assam doctor couple held for beating daughter

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A doctor couple in Guwahati has been arrested for abusing their four-year-old adopted daughter. Sangeeta Dutta, a reputed psychiatrist, was arrested from a hideout in the Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Saturday night, two days after her husband, Walliul Islam, a gastrointestinal surgeon, was arrested. Their housemaid is also in police custody.

The couple had allegedly tied the child to a post on the terrace of their residential building at Manipuri Basti in the city in the scorching summer heat. The minor reportedly has some burn injuries on her private parts. The housemaid had told the police she was asked to tie the child for being “disobedient and naughty”. During interrogation, Dutta told the police, “We had adopted her after our surrogacy plan failed.”

Earlier she denied torturing the minor and alleged it was a conspiracy hatched by some people to finish her career and that of her husband. The police are investigating if the couple followed rules while adopting the child.

The police registered a case against the doctor duo under Sections 307, 325, 341 and 34 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, based on a complaint lodged by a neighbour who alleged the child was subjected to torture.

