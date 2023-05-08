Home Nation

Assam doctor couple held for beating daughter

Earlier she denied torturing the minor and alleged it was a conspiracy hatched by some people to finish her career and that of her husband.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A doctor couple in Guwahati has been arrested for abusing their four-year-old adopted daughter.  Sangeeta Dutta, a reputed psychiatrist, was arrested from a hideout in the Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Saturday night, two days after her husband, Walliul Islam, a gastrointestinal surgeon, was arrested. Their housemaid is also in police custody.

The couple had allegedly tied the child to a post on the terrace of their residential building at Manipuri Basti in the city in the scorching summer heat. The minor reportedly has some burn injuries on her private parts. The housemaid had told the police she was asked to tie the child for being “disobedient and naughty”. During interrogation, Dutta told the police, “We had adopted her after our surrogacy plan failed.” 

Earlier she denied torturing the minor and alleged it was a conspiracy hatched by some people to finish her career and that of her husband. The police are investigating if the couple followed rules while adopting the child.

The police registered a case against the doctor duo under Sections 307, 325, 341 and 34 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, based on a complaint lodged by a neighbour who alleged the child was subjected to torture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
doctor couple abusing Minor
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp