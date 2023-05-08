Home Nation

Boost for Prashant Kishor: Former top police officers join padyatra

The officers who were inducted as members at a function held in Patna had served in different capacities like SP, DIG, IG and DGP.

Published: 08th May 2023

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Abhiyan got a shot in the arm with 12 former Indian Police Service (IPS) officers inducted in the campaign on Sunday. The development comes within a week after six retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers joined his ‘padyatra’ after formally being inducted as members of Jan Suraaj.

The officers who were inducted as members at a function held in Patna had served in different capacities like SP, DIG, IG and DGP. The IPS officers include S K Paswan, former DGP of Chhattisgarh and resident of Vaishali in Bihar, R K Mishra, former DGP, Bihar, Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Ashok Kumar Singh and Umesh Singh, all retired IGs; K B Singh, Anil Kumar Singh and Shiva Kumar Jha, all retired DIGs of Bihar.Four other retired IPS officers, including C P Kiran, Mohammad Rahman Momin, Shankar Jha and Dilip Mishra, who had earlier served as SPs and DIGs, also joined PK’s Jan Suraaj Abhiyan. 

