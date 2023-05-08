Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma

The Naxalites opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out. After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SUKMA: Two Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday morning, an official said.

A cache of explosives and an automatic weapon were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Danteshpuram village under Bheji police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The Naxalites opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out, he said. After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot, the official said.

They were identified as Madkam Erra, who was active as commander of Golapalli Local Organisation Squad (LOS), and Madkam Bhime, deputy commander of the same squad, he said.

Erra and Bhime were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively on their heads, the official said. A search operation was underway in nearby areas, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxalites encounter Chhattisgarh
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp