Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The recent ceremonial coronation of Prince Charles as King of Britain is also the subject of a remarkable story by a farmer near Dehradun. Charles, the prince-turned-king of Britain, has been a farmer in the Ramgarh hamlet of Dehradun for 70 years and has planted seeds there. After observing Rajesh, a farmer from the nearby village of Bhudpur, on the field in 2013, Charles too voiced his wish to use a plough, but he was unable to do so for security reasons.

However, Rajesh had emphasised on organic farming, saying it could lower the rising cost of agriculture and free farmers from debt.” King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6, was a momentous occasion for both the British and the residents of Ramgarh in Dehradun.

On their televisions, people from all around the world were watching this coronation ceremony live. On November 7, 2013, King Charles III of Britain visited Dehradun as a prince. The Ramgarh residents were overwhelmed with emotion as they relived the events of the previous 10 years as they had watched Charles plant barley seeds in farmer Rajesh’s field.

Charles had stated that the cost of farming must be reduced so that farmers do not have to get into debt and die by suicide, said Rajesh. When King Charles arrived in Ramgarh, he noticed neem and ‘reetha’ trees. He was shocked to learn that ‘reetha’ is the substance used to make soap. King Charles founded the ‘Highgroup’ organisation, which promotes a healthy diet on a global scale.

DEHRADUN: The recent ceremonial coronation of Prince Charles as King of Britain is also the subject of a remarkable story by a farmer near Dehradun. Charles, the prince-turned-king of Britain, has been a farmer in the Ramgarh hamlet of Dehradun for 70 years and has planted seeds there. After observing Rajesh, a farmer from the nearby village of Bhudpur, on the field in 2013, Charles too voiced his wish to use a plough, but he was unable to do so for security reasons. However, Rajesh had emphasised on organic farming, saying it could lower the rising cost of agriculture and free farmers from debt.” King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6, was a momentous occasion for both the British and the residents of Ramgarh in Dehradun. On their televisions, people from all around the world were watching this coronation ceremony live. On November 7, 2013, King Charles III of Britain visited Dehradun as a prince. The Ramgarh residents were overwhelmed with emotion as they relived the events of the previous 10 years as they had watched Charles plant barley seeds in farmer Rajesh’s field.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Charles had stated that the cost of farming must be reduced so that farmers do not have to get into debt and die by suicide, said Rajesh. When King Charles arrived in Ramgarh, he noticed neem and ‘reetha’ trees. He was shocked to learn that ‘reetha’ is the substance used to make soap. King Charles founded the ‘Highgroup’ organisation, which promotes a healthy diet on a global scale.