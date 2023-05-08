Home Nation

Heavy rains, fresh snowfall: Schools for students up to class 8 closed in J-K's 3 districts

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Marwah, Wardwan, Dacchan, Simpathan of Kishtwar and Mahu Mangat area of Ramban, upper reaches of Doda and Reasi districts, officials said.

Published: 08th May 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

People walk on a snow-covered road during fresh snowfall in Tangmarg area of North Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image: People walk on a snow-covered road during snowfall in Tangmarg area of North Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: All schools for students up to class 8 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts were closed on Monday due to heavy rains, officials said.

Fresh snowfall was experienced in the upper reaches of Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi and Ramban districts of the Jammu region while heavy rains hit several other districts.

In view of the flooding situation triggered by heavy rains, schools were closed by authorities in Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

"All schools, both government and private, up to the middle level (Class 8) in Ramban district shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam.

Traffic continued to ply as usual on Jammu-Srinagar national highway despite inclement weather in several sectors, officials said.

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Marwah, Wardwan, Dacchan, Simpathan of Kishtwar and Mahu Mangat area of Ramban, upper reaches of Doda and Reasi districts, they said.

Due to fresh snowfall, a cold wave condition was triggered in the region.

"Due to prevailing weather conditions, Sinthan and Margan roads in Kishtwar district shall remain closed today. The general public requested not to venture out un-necessarily near rivers and nallas", a district advisory said.

Dozens of nomads along with over 70 cattle were rescued from Margan's top area by the army and police as they were trapped in the fresh snowfall, they said.

Some nomadic families along with cattle are stuck up in Mahoo and Khari belts in Banihal, they said.

The fresh snowfall has badly affected the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the region, they said.

The plain area witnessed heavy rains in various districts of the region.

In Banihal, 40.2 mm of rainfall was experienced during the past 24 hours, they said.

As a precautionary measure amid the ongoing rains, the administration has ordered for closure of all the schools, government and private included, in the district, officials said.

However, if there are any exams, those shall be held as per schedule, they said.

Schools were also shut in Kishtwar district, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir schools heavy rains snowfall
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp