Heavy rains, fresh snowfall: Schools for students up to class 8 closed in J-K's 3 districts

By PTI

JAMMU: All schools for students up to class 8 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts were closed on Monday due to heavy rains, officials said.

Fresh snowfall was experienced in the upper reaches of Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi and Ramban districts of the Jammu region while heavy rains hit several other districts.

In view of the flooding situation triggered by heavy rains, schools were closed by authorities in Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

"All schools, both government and private, up to the middle level (Class 8) in Ramban district shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam.

Traffic continued to ply as usual on Jammu-Srinagar national highway despite inclement weather in several sectors, officials said.

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Marwah, Wardwan, Dacchan, Simpathan of Kishtwar and Mahu Mangat area of Ramban, upper reaches of Doda and Reasi districts, they said.

Due to fresh snowfall, a cold wave condition was triggered in the region.

"Due to prevailing weather conditions, Sinthan and Margan roads in Kishtwar district shall remain closed today. The general public requested not to venture out un-necessarily near rivers and nallas", a district advisory said.

Dozens of nomads along with over 70 cattle were rescued from Margan's top area by the army and police as they were trapped in the fresh snowfall, they said.

Some nomadic families along with cattle are stuck up in Mahoo and Khari belts in Banihal, they said.

The fresh snowfall has badly affected the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the region, they said.

The plain area witnessed heavy rains in various districts of the region.

In Banihal, 40.2 mm of rainfall was experienced during the past 24 hours, they said.

As a precautionary measure amid the ongoing rains, the administration has ordered for closure of all the schools, government and private included, in the district, officials said.

However, if there are any exams, those shall be held as per schedule, they said.

Schools were also shut in Kishtwar district, they said.

