IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe

Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead on the ground, police said. The pilot of the plane is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said. 

: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead and as many injured on the ground, police said.

In a statement, the IAF said the pilot of the aircraft sustained minor injuries.

Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said two people have died and as many injured in the plane crash in Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh district.

The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, Prakash said.

He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.

The IAF said, "A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning".

"The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said the number of civilian casualties may increase.

