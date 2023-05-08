Home Nation

Kolkata Diary: Civic body to water trees on holidays

The decision to water trees every day in May could be useful if the forecast of IMD turns into reality.

Published: 08th May 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

park, forest, trees, greenery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Kolkata civic body to water trees on holidays
With extreme heat conditions in the city for several days, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has revised its schedule for watering trees. The civic body will be watering all the trees on median dividers and green verges along pavements every day till the end of the month, including the holidays. Earlier, the trees were not watered on holidays.  An IMD forecast on April 28 stated that eastern India, including most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic Bengal, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Odisha could experience two to six extra heatwave days in May.  The decision to water trees every day in May could be useful if the forecast of IMD turns into reality. The civic body has 12 tankers.

State aims for 3,55,000 EVs by end of 2030
A comprehensive electric mobility plan project in the Kolkata metropolitan area, which includes Kolkata, Howrah and Bidhannagar will have around 3,55,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2030, according to a report.  The EVs will comprise 312,065 two-wheelers, 6,258 three-wheelers, 23,108 private four-wheelers, and 23,108 commercial four-wheelers, according to the report by Niti Aayog and the Asian Development Bank. The Central Government aims for 30 per cent sale of new vehicles by 2030. 

Digital platform for Sri Ramakrishna teachings
The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission launched a digital platform offering free access to the lives and teachings of Sri Ramakrishna, Sri Sarada Devi, Swami Vivekananda and related literature in English and major Indian languages. The reason behind the launching of the digital platform is the growing prominence of the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda has resulted in the spread of fabricated stories about them, said a senior monk of the organisation. The platform—http://publications.rkmm.org—offers a curated collection of materials associated with the trio and the disciples of Sri Ramakrishna. Senior monks said social media had given a boost to the spread of inaccurate information about Sri Ramakrishna, Sri Sarada Devi and Vivekananda.

Pranab mondal 
Our correspondent in West Bengal
pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata electric mobility Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda Indian languages watering trees
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp