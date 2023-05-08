Maharashtra: Teen girl dies by suicide out of fear society won't accept a 'queer'  

By PTI

NAGPUR: An 18-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself in her house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The victim, in a suicide note, revealed that she was queer and feared that she would not be accepted by society, an official said.

The incident took place in the Gittikhadan area on Sunday, when the victim, a college student, was alone at home when she resorted to the extreme step.

The girl's parents discovered her body on returning home and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).



