Power Games: Pawar’s move aimed at handing legacy to Supriya

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

Family Feud

Pawar’s move aimed at handing legacy to Supriya

Two weeks before Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s resignation, his daughter and MP Supriya Sule had said “two earthquakes” would occur in Maharashtra politics in the first half of May. The first was clearly the dramatic resignation announcement and the subsequent U-turn by the Maratha strongman. Political watchers now await the second upheaval. Sources said the second move by Pawar will be his last and most decisive political decision. They said this would be to hand over his political legacy to Supriya by giving her the reins of NCP. By doing so, he will settle the long suspense over who will head the party after him. The third member of the NCP’s ruling troika, Ajit Pawar, has long been at the forefront of the race to replace his uncle. He has been next only to Sharad Pawar in the NCP and wields considerable clout among party leaders and cadres. He has been a deputy chief minister and aspires to be a CM and party boss. There are reports that he has been trying to fulfil his ambition by splitting the NCP legislature party and forming a government in alliance with the BJP. But Sharad Pawar got wind of his plans, and what followed appears to have sealed Ajit’s fate forever.

General Election 2024

Naveen-Nitish meet: Pre-poll pact not likely

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has granted an audience to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to discuss the possibility of entering into an electoral alliance for the next Lok Sabha elections. Among the issues on table is a pre-poll seat adjustment with like-minded parties. In Odisha, the only party with which Naveen can have an understanding with is the Congress, if the BJD has to be part of the grand opposition alliance. But sources said that the Odisha chief minister is in no mood to join hands with the Congress before the election. There will be no pre-poll seat-sharing agreement with the Congress. According to sources, the BJD boss was reluctant to even meet Nitish Kumar. They said Naveen follows the policy of maintaining equal distance from both the national parties – Congress and the BJP. And he would not change that policy. They, however, did not rule out the possibility of a post-poll understanding if the next general election throws up a hung Lok Sabha.

Haryana Heat

CM’s close associate accused of land scam

Serious allegations of corruption have been levelled against a person working in a senior position in the office of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Documents released indicate this person’s accumulation of properties worth hundreds of crores. The official has been working in the chief minister’s office since 2014. He was moved out in between and given charge of a department. But he is back in the CM’s office in a crucial position. Sources said more incriminating documents against him would be released against him in the coming weeks.

