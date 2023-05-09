Home Nation

15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village.

Locals gather at the site after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident took place at 8.40 am.

The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.

"Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident," the minister told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

