Centre inks MoU with Japan agency to develop high-speed rail stations

Out of 12 stations on the route, the MoU was inked for four high -speed rail stations – Sabarmati, Surat in Gujarat and Virar and Thane in Maharashtra.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Railways have jointly signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan International Cooperation Agency for ‘Station Area Development along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (Project-SMART).

Out of 12 stations on the route, the MoU was inked for four high-speed rail stations – Sabarmati, Surat in Gujarat and Virar and Thane in Maharashtra. Surat, Virar and Thane are greenfield while Sabarmati is a brownfield development. 

Under Project-SMART, the authorities have envisaged developing surrounding areas of stations under the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway (MAHSR) to enhance accessibility and convenience of commuters and other stakeholders and also to promote economic activities in the vicinity of station areas.

“The project would facilitate and enhance the institutional capacity of state governments, municipal corporations and urban development authorities to plan, develop and manage surrounding areas of MAHSR stations,” stated the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The ministry, along with the state governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Japan International Cooperation Agency, is organising a series of seminars and field visits for Project–SMART in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The first seminar of the series was organized at Nirman Bhawan on Monday; wherein officers from Japan Embassy, JICA HQ, JICA India Office, JICA experts’ team, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, ministries and Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO) deliberated.

