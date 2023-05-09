Chandigarh Diary: SAD leaders appeal to Badals to reunite

Harpreet Bajwa By

SAD leaders appeal to Badals to reunite

After the death of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the senior leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is making an effort to reunite both cousin brother Sukhbir Singh Badal president of the party and his estranged cousin brother Manpreet Singh Badal who had some time back joined the BJP. Top party leaders appealed both brothers to honor senior Badal’s wish — “seeing the two brothers together in Akali Dal.” Senior SAD leader Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra and former Rajya Sabha member and senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder, considered close to the senior Badal both appealed to the brothers to reunite.

Haryana’s youngest MLA gets engaged

BJP MLA from Adampur constituency in Haryana, Bhavya Bishnoi, who is the son of former Member of Parliament Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson of the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal recently got engaged to the IAS officer Pari Bishnoi in a function at Mukam village in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Bhavya is the youngest MLA in the Haryana assembly. Pari is posted as SDM at Gangkot in Sikkim but she hails from Rajasthan. Kuldeep’s younger son Chaitanya Bishnoi had also got engaged this year.

Amritsar corporators wary of delimitation

Many municipal councillors in Amritsar are in a piquant situation after the delimitation of the corporation wards. Corporators who were confident of retaining power in the next civic elections, have now gone quiet. Thanks to changes in the break-up of wards, former councillors say that an odd-and-even formula for woman reservation has not been adopted fairly. In a new strategy, these lawmakers have been preparing their wives, daughters and daughters-in-law to go into the poll fray. In the last election, an odd number of wards were reserved for women candidates. This time, the pattern may be changed for the gender-based reservation.

