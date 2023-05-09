Ensure proper facilities in Manipur relief camps, says SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the loss of lives in the ethnic violence-wracked Manipur a few days ago, the Supreme Court on Monday asked both the Centre and the state government to make all suitable arrangements, including medical facilities in the relief camps for the victims.

Emphasising that the duty of the state includes protecting their places of worship, a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the court’s immediate target was “protection, rescue and stabilisation.” It asked the state to submit a status report by May 17.

The violence was a fallout of a high court recommendation on March 27 to provide Scheduled Tribe status to the dominant Meitei community in Manipur. But the SC bench observed that the HC could not have made the recommendation as the President of India is the competent authority on that. “This power, the HC never had. This is the Presidential power. How could HC direct the state that it shall forward the recommendation of the government of India?” the CJI asked.

The bench was considering a plea by Dinganglung Gangmei, BJP MLA and chairman of the Hills Area Committee challenging the HC order. Another plea filed by the Manipur Tribals Forum had demanded protection for tribals - Nagas and Kukis - besides the deployment of Central forces to protect all places of worship and the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged atrocities against the tribals by Meitei community members.

Appearing for the Centre and the state government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there had been no reports of violence in the last two days. Also, curfew has been relaxed in various parts. As many as 52 companies of CAPF and 105 columns of Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur.

