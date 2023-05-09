Home Nation

Gujarat BJP leader waiting for wife in his SUV shot dead

Shailesh Patel, Vapi Taluka Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was shot dead while driving in the morning on Monday.

Published: 09th May 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

gun, shot

Image used for representational purposes only

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Shailesh Patel, Vapi Taluka Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was shot dead while driving in the morning on Monday. Patel was a native of Vapi’s Kocharwa village in Gujarat’s Valsad district. Unidentified individuals opened fire on him when he was waiting in his SUV for his wife to return from a temple near Vapi town, police said 

Shailesh Patel

According to a Dungara police station official, the perpetrators on motorbikes approached Shailesh Patel’s SUV in Kocharva village and fired three to four shots at him. The incident occurred at 7.30 a.m., while Patel was waiting in his vehicle for his wife to return after prayers at the temple, according to the police. When the victim’s wife came out of the shrine after hearing the gun shot sound saw two masked youngsters fleeing on a bike. She saw her husband lying in a pool of blood in the driver’s seat.

The victim’s wife said the homicide was motivated by an old feud with certain well-known individuals. According to the official, Patel was transported to a private hospital in Vapi, where the doctor declared him dead.  “We have issued an alert message into the incident and sealed all the entry and exit points of the district so that the assailants could not escape, we dispatched teams to apprehend the suspects named in the deceased wife’s complaint,” Deputy Superintendent of Police BN Dave said.

Local BJP officials expressed shock and anguish at the incident and requested an investigation. Valsad District BJP President Hemant Kansara said:  “The killing of Shailesh Patel today, is very tragic. He was a very good committed party worker.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Murder BJP Shailesh Patel
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp