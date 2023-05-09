Home Nation

Jharkhand: Five Maoists, including a zonal commander, surrender before police

The surrendered Maoists informed that they took the decision to surrender after getting influenced by the surrender policy of the Jharkhand government.

Published: 09th May 2023

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major achievement, five Maoists, including a zonal commander having a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered before police in Jharkhand on Monday. The Maoists who surrendered include zonal commander Amarjeet Yadav, three sub-zonal commanders – Sahdeo Yadav, Neeru Yadav and Santosh Buiyan along with squad member Ashok Baiga.

According to police, all of them were wanted in various cases in different police stations at Chatra, Palamu and Hazaribag districts of Jharkhand besides Bihar's Gaya and Aurangabad districts. Amarjit was wanted in 81 cases, Shahdev in 53 cases, Neeru in 60 cases, Santosh in 27 cases and Ashok in two Maoist
related cases, they said.

“It is a historical day for Jharkhand Police as Kauleshwari sub-zone, which has been a stronghold of CPI Maoist for the past 30 years, has almost been freed from the Maoists,” said IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson AV Homkar. The security forces have been conducting a campaign against the red ultras for the past year in the region, he added.

With the input provided by the surrendered Maoists, two AK-56 Rifles, one SLR, one INSAS Rifle, two 303 Rifles, one US made Rifle, one air gun, two country-made Rifles, one pistol and 1855 ammunition of different calibres along with other explosives were also recovered from the jungles.

The surrendered Maoists informed that they took the decision to surrender after getting influenced by the surrender policy of the Jharkhand government. They joined the red ultras about 20 years back after being approached by the Maoists in connection with land disputes.

“I appeal to the Maoist commanders and squad members to put down their arms and join the mainstream and lead a dignified life,” said Amarjeet Yadav.

