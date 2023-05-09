Home Nation

Letter to CJI for urgent hearing in Bilkis Bano case

Expressing deep distress at the delay, the signatories of the letter said, “If the Supreme Court is not allowed to hear such a matter, where should an aggrieved woman in this country go?”

Published: 09th May 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bilkis Bano

A file photo of Bilkis Bano at a press conference in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In an open letter to the Chief Justice of India, a group of eminent academics, historians and rights activists have urged the Supreme Court for an immediate hearing on the appeal of Bilkis Bano against the early release of 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, as “delaying tactics and 
procedural subterfuge are being deployed”.

Expressing deep distress at the delay, the signatories of the letter said, “If the Supreme Court is not allowed to hear such a matter, where should an aggrieved woman in this country go?”

In 2008, 11 men were sentenced to life for gang-raping 21-year-old pregnant Bilkis Bano and murdering 14 people during the 2002 Gujarat communal riots. The state government released the convicts under the state’s remission policy in August last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bilkis Bano 2002 Gujarat Riots
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp