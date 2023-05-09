Home Nation

NIA launches multiple raids in J-K over Pak-backed terror conspiracy case

Searches in the house of suspects at four locations in Anantnag, three in Shopian, two each in Budgam, Srinagar and Poonch and one each in Baramulla and Rajouri were underway.

Published: 09th May 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday launched searches at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a Pakistan-backed terror conspiracy case, an official said.

Searches in the house of suspects at four locations in Anantnag, three in Shopian, two each in Budgam, Srinagar and Poonch and one each in Baramulla and Rajouri were underway, the official said.

According to the official, the case, registered last year, relates to hatching a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by the terrorist groups to commit terror acts in association with local youths and overground workers to create communal disharmony in the Union Territory, the official said.

The official said the terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr, and al-Qaeda, besides their offshoots such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers and People's Anti-Fascist Front.

According to the NIA, the initial investigations by it indicated that the workers and cadre of the outfits were involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics and small weapons.

These weapons, bombs and narcotics were being pushed in India by Pakistan-based handlers and commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations using drones to the terrorists active in Kashmir, the federal agency said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp