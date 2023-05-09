Home Nation

SC issues notice to Bihar govt on Anand Mohan’s release

Mohan was released on April 24 after serving imprisonment for 14 years on account of the remission which was granted by the state government.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Mohan

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a petition by the wife of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah challenging the Bihar government’s decision to grant the premature release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan who was convicted for mob lynching of the civil servant who was serving as the Gopal Ganj district magistrate in 1994.

Mohan was released on April 24 after serving imprisonment for 14 years on account of the remission which was granted by the state government. A bench of justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari sought a response from the Bihar government, Anand Mohan and the Centre in the plea filed by Uma Krishnaiah. 

The petitioner in her plea has challenged the circular dated April 10 issued by the Bihar Home Department (Prisons) which made persons convicted for the murder of a public servant eligible for remission and also Mohan’s subsequent release.

Stating that the state’s decision has been taken on extraneous considerations, the petitioner in her plea said that the state while releasing Mohan ignored relevant factors such as the conduct of the prisoner in the jail and past criminal antecedents.

The remission of his sentence followed an April 10 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual by the Nitish Kumar government whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in the killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.

Plea challenges remission of murder convicts
The plea has challenged the circular dated April 10 issued by the Bihar Home Department (Prisons) which made persons convicted for the murder of a public servant eligible for remission and also Mohan’s subsequent release

