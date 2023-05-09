Home Nation

SC notice to DGCA in plea by Air India pee-gate victim

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala issued the notice to DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation on a plea by a 72-year-old woman, who was urinated upon in a New York- Delhi Air India flight last November allegedly by an inebriated passenger, seeking directions to the DGCA and all airlines to frame mandatory SOP and zero tolerance rules to deal with unruly passengers on board.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala issued the notice to DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

It was argued in the plea that DGCA has no policy with respect to how much alcohol can be served on Indian carriers internationally. Serving and consumption of alcohol are banned on domestic Indian flights, although it is freely available at airport bars and restaurants.

Thus along with an SOP, she had also sought for directing the centre & DGCA to set guidelines on alcohol policy on international flights of Indian carriers to protect passengers and airline staff, including setting limits on alcohol served, without any discrimination based on the class of travel.

“DGCA deals with such incidents on a “case to case” basis and is therefore inconsistent in the actions that they take against such airlines. The notion that a person committing such crimes can go free without attracting any penal charges also shows that passengers are not made aware of the guidelines.

In the present case, the Petitioner was coerced into reaching a settlement with the urinating passenger, when flight staff should have respected the Petitioner’s request to be kept away from the perpetrator and followed their obligation to report the matter to law enforcement officials. This is evidence that airlines’ standard operating procedures for dealing with unruly/disruptive behaviour may be insufficient and/or insufficiently enforced,” the plea stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peegate Air India Supreme Court Aviation
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp