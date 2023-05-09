Second blast close to Golden Temple in less than 2 days; IED used

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGRAH: A second low-intensity blast took place early on Monday morning at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, causing minor injuries to one person. This came within 30 hours of the first explosion. It is suspected that both explosions were carried out using an IED.

A sweeper at the spot where the blast took place said that he was on duty as usual when he heard a loud blast and thick smoke enveloped the area. The police later questioned a number of people besides examining the CCTV footage of the area.

State Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav reached Amritsar and inspected the spot where the blast took place. Ruling out a terror angle, he said, “As per the initial probe, both were low-intensity explosions. We have not found any triggering mechanism or detonator at the spot. It seems the explosive material was in a container and a thread was hanging out of it. A passer-by may have accidentally pulled the thread and the device fell down, thus triggering the blast. There was no shrapnel. The absence of a trigger means it was a crude device.”

“The forensic team is investigating the incident. It’s too early to say if it was mischief or if there is a terror angle. We are probing all possibilities.’’ The DGP said CCTV footage is being scanned and details are being sought from eyewitnesses.

He quipped that it was probably the handiwork of some miscreants to create panic and added that investigations are in progress to identify the suspects and the motive behind it. Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said a case has been registered in connection with the two blasts, which took place in a span of nearly 30 hours. “We have stepped up security in the area,” he said.

The spot where the explosion took place has been cordoned off. The heritage street leading to the Golden Temple witnesses heavy footfall every day. Thousands of devotees walk through the street, dotted with shops, to reach the Golden Temple.

