Home Nation

Former JDU President RCP Singh joins BJP   

After joining the BJP, RCP Singh took a jibe at  Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by calling him 'Palti mar'. 

Published: 11th May 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

RCP SINGH

Former JDU leader Ramchandra Prasad (RCP) Singh join BJP in the presence of Dharmander Pardhan. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad ( RCP) Singh, who quit the Janata Dal-United ( JDU) joined the Bharathiya Janatha Party ( BJP) on Thursday. He quit JDU after the party sought an explanation for the allegations of corruption levelled against him. 

RCP Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and National General Secretary Arun Singh at the headquarters in New Delhi. 

After joining the BJP, RCP Singh took a jibe at  Bihar CM by calling him 'Palti mar'. Singh said, " Nitish Kumar is not looking at Bihar as a CM. Nitish Kumar was a PM (palti maar), is a PM (palti maar) and will remain a PM(palti maar)."

"He got the mandate for the welfare of Bihar, but what he is doing now. One day he is in Odisha, another day in Jharkhand and today he is in Maharashtra. He is now talking about opposition unity, but main question is, who is your leader? How can you expect Opposition unity without any leader?" RCP Singh questioned. He had also said that Nitish Kumar will not become PM in any of his seven lives and accused Nitish Kumar of compromising political ethics with RJD for the sake of remaining in power in the state.

Singh's relationship with Nitish Kumar turned sour after he accepted the ministerial position without the CM’s consent, and over his perceived closeness to BJP. Singh had also been asked to give up the party chief’s post. According to sources, Nitish Kumar was “unhappy with RCP Singh ever since he joined the central government without his consent”.

Singh resigned from JDU after an explanation was sought by a party from him on corruption charges on all the immovable property registered in the names of his family members from 2013 to 2022. Singh is a former officer of the 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of UP cadre, who served as principal secretary of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also for 7 years prior to becoming the national president of JD-U.

Also read: 'It's now proven that RCP Singh became minister without JDU's consent': Nitish aide

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JDU RCP Singh Nitish Kumar
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp