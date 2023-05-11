Home Nation

'Kerala Story' not against any community, banning it won't serve purpose, says Assam CM

After watching the movie, Himanta told the movie exposes the "brutal designs of terrorist organisations in the name of religion".

Published: 11th May 2023 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Kerala Story_Assam Chief

Poster of the film 'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Shah. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Amid the row over the release of the controversial 'The Kerala Story', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said banning the movie will not serve any purpose as the film is not against any community but against terrorism. 

After watching the movie with his family members and cabinet colleagues at a multiplex in Guwahati, Himanta told the reporters that, he do not know what is happening in West Bengal but banning the film will not serve any purpose.

The West Bengal government has banned the screening of the film in the state stating that it may cause law and order problems.

"The film shows the conspiracy hatched against innocent girls, including those from the Muslim community. So, the decision to ban the film is, I think, wrong," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

"They have banned the film as they are under the impression that it is against the Muslim community but that is not true. They should have first seen the film before banning it. Then, they would have realised that the movie has nothing to do with religion," he added. 

The CM said the movie exposes the "brutal designs of terrorist organisations in the name of religion".

Sarma appealed to the people of Assam to watch the film with their families, particularly with girl children. He also urged parents to keep a watch on children and with whom they forge friendships.

He thanked the producer, director and cast of the film for presenting a movie on such an important issue.

The controversy around the Sudipto Sen-directed Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story' started after makers dropped the trailer, which claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist organisation, ISIS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kerala story Himanta Biswa Sarma West Bengal government
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp