Status quo ante cannot be restored as Mr Thackeray did not face the floor test: Supreme Court

Published: 11th May 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv sena crisis

The five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI Justice DY Chandrachud hears the case on Maharashtra political crisis, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court five-judge bench unanimously refused to interfere with the formation of Eknath Shinde govt with the support of BJP. 

The court said that Uddhav Thackeray cannot be restored as the CM as he did not face the floor test. 

“Status quo ante cannot be restored as Mr.Thackeray did not face the floor test and tendered his resignation. Hence the Governor was justified in administering oath to Mr.Shinde with the support of the largest party BJP,” CJI DY Chandrachud said while pronouncing the verdict also on behalf of Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. 

The bench said that the court cannot adjudicate pleas for disqualification at the first instance as there are no extraordinary circumstances and thus asked the speaker to decide the disqualification pleas of Mr. Eknath Shine and 15 other MLAs who had last year revolted against the then CM Uddhav Thackeray within the reasonable period. 

On the validity of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s mandate to Thackeray for facing a floor-test, the bench said that the government had no objective material to doubt the confidence of the govt and the resolution relied by the government did not indicate that the MLAs wanted to withdraw support. 

“MLAs did not express their desire to withdraw support from the MVA government. Political imbroglio in the party had arisen due to party conflicts and floor test cannot be used as a medium to resolve inter and intra party dispute and dissent must be resolved as per the Party’s constitution,” the court said. 

The court, however, said that the Governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form the government irrespective of the pendency of disqualification proceedings against him and the MLAs of his faction under the anti-defection law before the then deputy speaker (Narhari Zirwal) as Thackeray chose to not face the floor test. 

The bench also said that the speaker’s decision for appointing Mr Gogawale by Shinde camps as Shiv Sena’s whip was illegal.

The court also referred to the larger bench the ruling in Nebam Rabia which ruled that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking his removal is pending decision in the House.

Thackarey faction sought for reinstating the former CM by contending that the Shinde faction never argued that there existed a split in the party and that the Speaker acted in a “biased manner.” On the other hand, the Shinde faction had said that it represented the real Shiv Sena as the legislature party had the authority of the political party. It was contended that the but for a test that was invoked by the Thackarey faction could not apply to the present case as Thackarey never faced the floor test. 

The bench categorically asked how can the court reinstate the CM (Uddhav Thackeray) who did not even face the floor test. Considering Senior Advocate AM Singhvi’s submission wherein he urged the bench to restore the status quo that had existed on June 27, 2022, before the then-governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari directed former CM Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test, Justice MR Shah questioned Thackeray’s decision to not face the trust vote and said, “How can the court reinstate the CM who did not even face the floor test?” CJI DY Chandrachud opined that Thackeray was not ousted from power as a result of a trust vote which was wrongly summoned by the Governor but because he chose not to face it. 

