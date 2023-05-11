Home Nation

Would-be couple part way at pre-wedding shoot in Chhattisgarh

All arrangements were in place for the impending marriage in Raipur, as the couple went out for a pre-wedding shoot. However, no one is sure as to what happened after that.

Image used for representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Pre-wedding shoots have emerged as a craze as would-be couples compile a memorable album of how they were before marriage. However, this event proved disastrous: the couple simply "abandoned" the "destined" marriage plans after the pre-wedding shoot.

It appears both sides had already made up their mind that they would not be able to carry on with the relationship, and maybe, they gave one last chance at the event to see if they could still be together, said a relative of the boy’s side.

The girl approached the State Women Commission seeking the deletion of the photos and videos of the pre-wedding shoots besides the full compensation of expenses incurred by her family for the marriage that was not to be. 

After the intervention of the commission, both sides reached a compromise and the girl withdrew her complaint, sources said. The bride-to-be informed the women’s panel led by its chairman Kiranmayee Nayak that the demanded amount (dowry?) has been received and the boy has promised to delete the contents of their pre-wedding album.

The commission has issued an advisory to the groom that in future if any image or video of the girl is uploaded on the net or other social media, then she as a victim can register a complaint with the cyber crime cell.

