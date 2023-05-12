Army closes Jammu schools for offline teaching to ward off terror strikes

Mayank Singh and Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: The Indian Army schools in Kashmir would be run online during the G20 Tourism Working Group’s meeting, scheduled from May 22 to 24. The Army has decided to conduct online classes as a “precautionary measure” after an assessment of the perceived threats and also in view of the G20 meet, according to sources.

There were intelligence inputs of the rise in terrorist activities along the borders and the Line of Control with Pakistan. In addition, the incidents of terrorist attacks on the security forces with the reports of threats to the “vulnerable points” including the schools have also led to this measure by the security forces. Security has been beefed up in these areas.

Schools have been closed in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu. These include two schools, Army’s Valley View Public School and Army’s Goodwill Public School in Rajouri district; the Pinewood Public School in Poonch district, and Army Public School in Akhnoor.

It was on May 5 that the Indian Army columns were conducting intelligence based operations, in the Kandi Kotranka area of Rajouri, to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in Bhata Dhurian in Jammu. The forces were attacked in which five soldiers of the Special Forces were killed in action.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Jammu to assess the ground situation. In the Tota Gali area incident in Poonch in the Rajouri Sector 5 soldiers were killed in an ambush by the terrorists.

The G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar assumes significance as it would be the first major international event in J&K post August 5, 2019 abrogation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

The troops have intensified vigil across the Jammu region especially in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, where the army is engaged in a massive combing operation in the forest areas after the twin attacks by militants in a fortnight left 10 soldiers dead. One militant has also been killed in the gunfight so far. Army is using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to locate the militants, who are heavily trained and well armed, in the dense forest areas of Poonch and Rajouri. The security men are conducting searches of the vehicles entering and leaving the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

