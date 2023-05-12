Home Nation

Manipur mayhem: Congress demands Central rule to restore people’s trust

Addressing a press conference in the capital, senior party leader and in-charge for Manipur, Bhakta Charan Das said the situation was quite grave in the hill state. 

Published: 12th May 2023

Manipur violence

Violence in Manipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing deep anguish over the ongoing violence in Manipur, Congress on Thursday demanded the imposition of President’s rule in the state to restore faith and confidence in people. The party said that the state had been pushed into anarchy because of the failure of the state and the central governments.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, senior party leader and in-charge for Manipur, Bhakta Charan Das said the situation was quite grave in the hill state. “Since all information was completely blocked, the outside world had no idea of what was happening in the state with an atmosphere of fear and terror prevailing all over,” said Das. “Violence, arson, and mayhem are reported in various districts including Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kangpokpi,” he added.

Never in the history of Manipur has such conflict happened between communities with more than 40,000 people affected, he said. “More than 70 people are officially declared dead. Around 20,000 people have been displaced from their homes and are living in camps. At least 1700 homes have been damaged. More than 200 churches and even temples have been burnt, giving a new communal twist to tension between communities”, he said.

Das also questioned the silence of PM Modi over the violence pointing out that he hasn’t made a single appeal to the people to maintain peace. “ Not even a single tweet from the PM. It is surprising why the HM didn’t visit the state despite the violence,” said Das. The party demanded immediate relief measures including, treatment of the injured, evacuation of those displaced from the camps, and creation of a safe space. It also demanded a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh for family members of the deceased and at least Rs. 5 lakh for damaged homes, and long-term rehabilitation measures to restore the livelihoods of those displaced.

‘Need relief measures’
