Opposition demands resignation of Shinde, Fadnavis on moral grounds after the SC verdict

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

After the Supreme Court verdict, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded the resignations of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis on moral grounds.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the Supreme Court judgment has exposed the role of erstwhile governor Bhagat Singh Kosyari and even passed the critical remarks besides raising questions over the role of the speaker Milind Narvekar while recognizing the party whip.

“Governor’s role was suspicious and unconstitutional. Governor office was once respected, but after the Supreme Court’s strictures against the governor now we need to ponder whether the Governor's office is really needed if they are used as political stools against the opponents and topple the government,” asked Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray said as per SC order, the Governor had no right to call the state assembly session. “Court had asked to take a decision over disqualifications of the 16 MLA, but here their party chief whip’s whip will be only applicable not the Shinde factions. The court has termed Speaker decisions illegal for not recognizing our party whip. The speaker should not waste time and a disqualification decision has to be taken,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray said he did not want the chief minister post, he fought for the people. “I had not made a mistake by resigning as chief minister as the court said that if I had not resigned then I would have been reinstated as chief minister of Maharashtra. It was an emotional decision whether it is wrong or right that I do not know. Our family is very emotional. Whether it is good or bad I do not know. I did not face the floor test by the people who betrayed us despite giving everything to them. I was cheated by my own people so how will I face them and go for their no-confidence motions,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Supreme Court judgment exposed the role of the governor. He said the precautions were not taken while appointing the governor therefore the critical strictures were passed against him.

“BJP-led central government wants to appoint their ideology following people at the higher offices but here their calibre is not checked and today, we saw the result. How the Governor's office and other central government offices are misused for power,” Pawar said.

He said that after the court verdict, it is easy for them to unite the Opposition against the BJP.

