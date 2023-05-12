Home Nation

Peace conference on Indian Ocean region in Dhaka

Published: 12th May 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Dhaka on Thursday to attend the 6th edition of “Indian Ocean Conference-IOC 2023.(Photo | Image tweeted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Moving towards inclusiveness, the two-day ‘Indian Ocean Countries Conference (IOCC)’, starting from May 12  at Dhaka in Bangladesh, is being attended by some prominent RSS-associated and favoured people, including a member of the body’s national executive,  besides many countries’ ministers including the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). 

It is being organised by the India Foundation, favoured by the RSS, in association with the MEA.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Dhaka on Thursday, besides other participants including Ram Madhav, member of RSS’ national executive and the Indian Foundation.

As per sources, India Foundation director Alok Bansal and Madhav had recently met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka and discussed the objectives of the conference. The IOCC will have a wider participation from across many countries including Mauritius, Japan, Sri Lanka and others.

According to the India Foundation, the sixth Indian Ocean Conference-2023 is aimed at peace, prosperity and partnership for a resilient future. Sources said that Singapore’s minister in PM Office Dr Maliki Osman has also reached Dhaka to attend the conference as Singapore has been a long standing partner of IOCC.

Other prominent speakers would be Tim Wattas, Australia’s assistant minister for Foreign Affairs, foreign minister of Bhutan Dr Tandi Dogi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, US deputy secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, foreign minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Bin Hamnad Bin Hamood Albusaidi and others.
The IOCC started first in 2016 as a prominent consultative forum for the countries around the Indian Ocean. 

EAM in Bangladesh

External affairs minister S Jaishankar reached Dhaka on Thursday, besides other participants including Ram Madhav, member of RSS’ national executive, and the Indian Foundation

