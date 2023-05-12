Home Nation

Sachin Pilot begins yatra against graft and paper leaks in Rajasthan

The former state Deputy CM’s five-day padayatra marks the second time in a month that Pilot has publicly protested against his own party government’s inaction on corruption.

Published: 12th May 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot during his 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra', in Ajmer, Thursday, May 11, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday began his “Jan Sangharsh Yatra” from Ajmer to Jaipur ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls. The yatra focuses on corruption and paper leaks. The former state Deputy CM’s five-day padyatra marks the second time in a month that Pilot has publicly protested against his own party government’s inaction on corruption. 

This yatra comes just days after CM Ashok Gehlot made his controversial remarks in Dholpur last Sunday. Gehlot had claimed that Congress MLAs had taken 10-15 crores from the BJP and advised them to return that money. The CM had also claimed that Vasundhara Raje had helped save his government during Sachin Pilot’s revolt in 2020

Prior to commencing the journey, Pilot addressed a public meeting in Ajmer where he mentioned that Raje faced accusations of corruption during the previous government’s tenure, which led to the Congress party coming into power. 

He added that he had “criticised the Vasundhara government while serving as the Congress state president. Other leaders, including Gehlot, also alleged that the gravel mafia, liquor mafia, and land mafia had continuously exploited people under the Vasundhara government. But despite our government coming into power, no action has been taken yet.”

During the public meeting, Pilot highlighted the leakage of papers in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and expressed concern over the impact on the future of the youth. Notably, Pilot’s Yatra posters only display Sonia Gandhi’s picture, while the pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and President Mallikarjun Kharke are missing.

Only Sonia on posters
