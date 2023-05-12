‘Smart City’ Srinagar decked up ahead of G20 events

Yeshi Seli and Fayaz wani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Cobbled streets, traffic-free zones and walkways around the Jhelum are some of the freshly coated sites that have been spruced up for the G20 tourism meet that kicks off in Srinagar next week.

Polo View Road, one of the main landmark shopping areas in Srinagar, now has a cobbled street and a wire-free zone, with ornate lighting and a sitting area. Srinagar is known for its scenic beauty but little was done until now to beautify it.

“The Srinagar Smart City project was proposed in 2017 but work began towards the end of 2022 in an integrated way. Many features of the ongoing project are ready and some are underway. The project cost was `930 crore and we expect it to finish by the end of 2024,” said Athar Amir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

The Jhelum River front has been redeveloped; buildings have been illuminated, including heritage buildings and the Dal Lake area. The upcoming G20 tourism working group meeting is the first major international event to be held in Kashmir in decades and the Centre and state governments are giving it all to ensure that delegates are safe and comfortable.

“The upcoming G20 meeting in the Kashmiri capital is a pivotal diplomatic achievement undoubtedly. It is also an opportunity to proudly display the democratic marvel and representative character of our bureaucracy to the other 18 democratic countries and the European Union,’’ Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar, told this paper.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has ensured that they haven’t damaged the flora during the work . The base of Chinar trees (symbolic of Kashmir) have not been covered in concrete but wide perforated tree grating. The PM’s Office is actively monitoring and reviewing the situation in Srinagar to ensure that the G20 conference is conducted uninterrupted.

Y20: Kashmir’s first int’l event in 37 years held

The international Youth (Y20) group’s consultation was held at University of Kashmir in Srinagar under India’s presidency of G20. The consultation is a precursor for the G20 tourism meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 22-24.

The Y20 consultation was held to consult youth on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action on, “Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’, one of the five Y20 themes.”

The Y20 consultation event was inaugurated by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who said, “Massive participation in this Y20 Consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and our collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity and better quality of life for all.”

The youth summit was the first international event held in Kashmir in 37 years after an international cricket match between India and Australia in September 1986.

