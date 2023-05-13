Democracy in coma in Bengal, we need to bring change: JP Nadda 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for imposing a ban on the film “The Kerala Story" and alleged that democracy is in a coma in Bengal. He claimed a state of “lawlessness” in West Bengal and alleged that the state machinery under Banerjee has “crumbled”.

Nadda was addressing a gathering after unveiling a book titled "Democracy in Coma-Silenced Voice of Women Victims in West Bengal" at an event here.

Going hammer and tongs against the TMC- government in Bengal, Nadda said the film has nothing to do with any religion or any state."One of the champions of democracy, Mamata Banerjee has banned it in West Bengal and there is nothing left in the name of democracy in West Bengal. It is indeed a democracy in a coma in the state," he charged.

“All activities and initiatives taken by the TMC government are intended to see that opposition is silenced,” he said. But, the incidents, which are taking place in the state, are “extremely worrisome” and painful, he said. “I feel it is very serious. Society, in general, should take these issues forward among the people,” he added.

Referring to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, Nadda said crime against women in West Bengal stands at 74.6 per cent and the state is also among the top when it comes to cases of acid attacks. West Bengal is first in the cases of heinous crimes against women in the age group of 18-30.

Talking about the book, he said, "These are not stories, but factual incidents have been quoted in the book. I was the first victim, the first attack was carried out on me when I had gone to Diamond Harbour," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the situation in the state is "very painful".Yet, there is a need to bring change in Bengal which is possible with the strength of the people, he added."We do not talk about revenge. We talk about change. There is a need to bring change there and we can do it with your strength," he told the audience.



