Home Nation

Maha: Fire destroys studio where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight.

Published: 13th May 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image for representation purpose only.

By PTI

PALGHAR:  A fire destroyed a film studio, which was recently in the news following the death of actor Tunisha Sharma, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight.

The fire was put out by around 4 am on Saturday, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

It was at Bhajanlal Studios where actor Tunisha Sharma (21) was found hanging in a washroom on the set of the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on December 24, 2022.

Her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetment. He walked out of jail on March 5 after securing bail. Khan is now in South Africa to take part in a popular reality show. A court has allowed him to travel abroad for work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
film studio Fire Tunisha Sharma death
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp