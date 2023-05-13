Home Nation

People have voted "furiously" against BJP's 'bad' administration: AICC chief Kharge

He said all the newly elected Congress legislators have been asked to reach here by this evening and the due process of the government formation will be followed.

Published: 13th May 2023 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday termed Congress' good show in the Karnataka Assembly polls as a victory of "Janata Janardhana", saying people have voted "furiously" against BJP's "bad administration" in the state.

He said all the newly elected Congress legislators have been asked to reach here by this evening and the due process of the government formation will be followed.

"We have sent a message to everyone (newly elected persons) to come by this evening. They all will come here by this evening and once they come, they will be instructed on the due course. After that, the high command will send observers (and) after that the due processes (for government formation) will follow," he told reporters here.

Congress' good show was a "Janata Janardhana Victory", he said, crediting the people for the party's apparent return to power as it established a clear lead ahead of its rival BJP.

The counting of votes polled in the May 10 Assembly elections in the state was taken up on Saturday.

ALSO READ | CM Bommai concedes defeat, says will come back stronger in LS polls

"People themselves have got up and supported us, they have voted for us furiously against the bad administration. This shows voters of Karnataka are awakened. Despite the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah), dozens of Ministers, Chief Ministers of other states camping here, and despite manpower, money and muscle being used, people have unitedly voted for Congress," he added.

Congratulating those who have won, the AICC President said people support good work; whether victorious or defeated, one should stay amidst them and work in a democracy.

Complimenting the Congress' entire state leadership and party office bearers and workers, he said, "Every one has worked unitedly which has got us these results. People have also responded to it. Also, our guarantees have worked, as the poor and downtrodden have voted for us."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharge Karnataka elections Karnataka polls Congress
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp