Days after violence, Kukis demand "total separation" from Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Following the ethnic clashes in Manipur, the Kukis have now raised a pitch for statehood.

Several Kuki leaders came together at a consultative meeting held in Kuki-majority Churachandpur on Saturday in the backdrop of the bout of violence. They were unanimous on statehood for the Kukis.

The meeting comes days after Manipur had witnessed massive violence that claimed more than 60 lives

"After the deliberation, we came to the conclusion that we demand total separation from the government of Manipur based on Article 3 which is statehood," a Kuki leader, who attended the meeting, told TNIE.

“We are aiming at statehood. Nothing less than a Union Territory,” he added.

Kuki leaders from only the Churachandpur district attended the meeting.

Two days ago, all ten Kuki MLAs, including eight from the ruling BJP, demanded “separate administration” for the Kukis.

They said the “unabated violence” against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from Manipur.

“We today represent the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur. We have also decided to hold a political consultation with our people at the earliest regarding further steps to be taken by us as a people,” a statement, jointly signed by the MLAs, said.

“As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek…SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION under the constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbors with the state of Manipur,” the statement added.

Violent clashes in the state were reported since May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the ten hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the state population and live mostly in the Imphal valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.

