Defence Ministry to stop importing over 928 strategically important spares & components by 2028

The Ministry of defence on Sunday said, “This fourth list is in continuation to the previous three PILs involving LRUs/Sub-systems/Assemblies/Sub-assemblies/Spares and Components which were published in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines. Of 1,238, 310 items (1st PIL - 262, 2nd PIL - 11, 3rd PIL - 37) have been indigenised, so far."