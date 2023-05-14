Defence Ministry to stop importing over 928 strategically important spares & components by 2028

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares and Components, including high-end materials & spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore.
These will only be procured from the Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list.
The Ministry of defence on Sunday said, “This fourth list is in continuation to the previous three PILs involving LRUs/Sub-systems/Assemblies/Sub-assemblies/Spares and Components which were published in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines. Of 1,238, 310 items (1st PIL - 262, 2nd PIL - 11, 3rd PIL - 37) have been indigenised, so far."
"The goal is to “promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)” said the MoD and added that the “DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs.”
In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions. MoD added.
Details of these items are available on SRIJAN Portal (https://srijandefence.gov.in/).
Informing that “DPSUs will soon initiate procurement action for these notified items” and the “industry may look for Expression of Interest (EoIs)/Request for Proposal (RFPs) on the Srijan Portal Dashboard (https://srijandefence.gov.in/DashboardForPublic) especially designed for this purpose and may come forward to participate in large number.”