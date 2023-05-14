Home Nation

DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 24 crore in Mumbai; five arrested

These cigarettes are banned for import into India due to their non-compliance with Indian standards, the DRI said in a release.

Published: 14th May 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Cigarette butts

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai, has seized 1.2 crore sticks of foreign origin cigarettes with an estimated market value of Rs 24 crore and arrested five persons including an importer for allegedly trying to smuggle them, the DRI said on Sunday.

These cigarettes are banned for import into India due to their non-compliance with Indian standards, the DRI said in a release.

Based on specific intelligence, the contraband was seized from a container that was supposed to be trans-shipped to Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) for further clearance, it said.

The DRI officials maintained a discrete vigil on the container's movement.

It was found that after the container left the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, instead of reaching its destination, the same was diverted to a private godown while it was en route to Arshiya FTWZ.

The DRI officials then intercepted the container at the godown, the release said.

The entire 40-feet container was found to be stuffed with foreign-origin cigarettes which are banned for import into India due to their non-compliance with Indian standards, it said.

The syndicate had planned to smuggle the cigarettes by removing them from the container and replacing the same with goods declared in import documents in order to hoodwink customs authorities, the release said.

The godown was already stocked with the declared goods which were supposed to be stuffed in the container after removing the cigarettes before the container was taken into Arshiya FTZ.

A total of 1.07 crore sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes of various brands were recovered from the container, the DRI said.

In a swift follow-up operation, another stash of 13 lakh cigarettes of foreign origin which were smuggled earlier by the same syndicate was seized from another godown, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRI Foreign origin cigarette Smuggling FTWZ
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp